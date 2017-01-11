Wildly Life-Like Robot Dinosaurs Showcased, Chew on Handlers

While On-Art Corp isn't quite InGen, the Japanese company is trying to get us pretty damn close to a real-life Jurassic Park. Earlier this month, the company showcased a fleet of robotic dinosaurs they've designed in hopes of creating an amusement park where people could interact with the prehistoric beasts. Sound familiar?
The human-controlled, robotic dinosaurs are impressively lifelike. The company debuted a set including a 26-foot-tall tyrannosaurus rex, raptors (presumably velociraptors, though it's not totally clear), and an allosaurus, reports Damn Geeky. The models are based on real fossils and constructed out of carbon fiber to provide a real approximation of what it might be like to see a living, breathing dinosaur.
Like a real Jurassic Park, the handlers were "attacked" and "eaten" during the showcase for potential investors at a Japanese hotel. On-Art's John Hammond is Kazuya Kanemaru, who says the park will be called "Dino-a-Park."
While this isn't quite as exciting as the Jurassic Park Steven Spielberg imagined, it thankfully has little chance of turning into that same kind of "life finds a way" disaster or a Jurassic World disaster, where a franchise just doesn't know when to throw in the towel.
h/t The Daily Dot
