Wildly Life-Like Robot Dinosaurs Showcased, Chew on Handlers

Like a real Jurassic Park, the handlers were "attacked" and "eaten" during the showcase for potential investors at a Japanese hotel. On-Art's John Hammond is Kazuya Kanemaru, who says the park will be called "Dino-a-Park."

While this isn't quite as exciting as the Jurassic Park Steven Spielberg imagined, it thankfully has little chance of turning into that same kind of "life finds a way" disaster or a Jurassic World disaster, where a franchise just doesn't know when to throw in the towel.

h/t The Daily Dot

