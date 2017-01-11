This 'Rocky Horror' Halloween Light Show Would Make Dr. Frank-N-Furter Swoon

Crazy light displays set to music are an American tradition generally reserved for the holidays. But one house in California is making the case that these light shows should be a Halloween tradition as well.
Kevin and Amber Judd of Creative Lighting Displays have created a fantastic light show in Riverside, California set to "Time Warp" from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The maximalist display features singing pumpkin faces, tombstones, thousands of flashing lights, and two screens on the side of the house playing the scene from the film.
The Judds have been putting together impressive light displays for eight years, according to ABC7, but it's hard to imagine anything that could top this. It makes you want to dress as Dr. Frank-N-Furter and start a flash mob on the lawn.
Despite their light shows having previously roused the ire of local law enforcement and homeowners associations, they're determined to keep the fun, free displays rolling by moving it to a friend's house this year. "We're really big on the community," Amber told ABC7. "We have the opportunity for families to come and have a great time together. It's free and it brings everyone really together and it's a lot of fun."
If you're in the area, check out their Facebook page for a schedule of when the light display is taking place. Otherwise, check out a couple of their previous displays below.
h/t Laughing Squid
