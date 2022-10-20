This Flash Sale Gets You Affordable Train Fares on the Most Scenic Routes in the World
Travel to the Canadian Rockies or American Southwest.
Luxury rail tour company Rocky Mountaineer promises the most scenic routes in the world with travel through the American Southwest and the Canadian Rockies, but if you were planning a trip over winter, you might want to rethink that strategy.
Rocky Mountaineer is hosting a flash sale on off-peak months, including April, May, and October in 2023. Travel packages offered during those set windows will be discounted by $240 per couple. And just because it falls under "off-peak," doesn't mean it's any less spectacular.
"Experience the distinct landscapes, cities, and climates of each of our four rail routes in early spring or late fall," reads the company's site. "April and May are a great time to travel with the wilderness awakening after a long winter—landscapes bloom, streams and waterfalls swell, majestic wildlife enjoy longer, sunnier days, and flowers light up spectacular vistas."
Aboard the opulent glass-domed train you'll be welcomed with an attentive staff and locally-sourced, gourmet meals provided by executive chefs. Your hosts will be on call for your every need—be it a glass of wine or to share wildlife sightings along the way.
You can book the promotion on either SilverLeaf and GoldLeaf Service through Rocky Mountaineers. The promotion is only valid for booking through October 31.