This Flash Sale Gets You Affordable Train Fares on the Most Scenic Routes in the World

Luxury rail tour company Rocky Mountaineer promises the most scenic routes in the world with travel through the American Southwest and the Canadian Rockies, but if you were planning a trip over winter, you might want to rethink that strategy.

Rocky Mountaineer is hosting a flash sale on off-peak months, including April, May, and October in 2023. Travel packages offered during those set windows will be discounted by $240 per couple. And just because it falls under "off-peak," doesn't mean it's any less spectacular.

"Experience the distinct landscapes, cities, and climates of each of our four rail routes in early spring or late fall," reads the company's site. "April and May are a great time to travel with the wilderness awakening after a long winter—landscapes bloom, streams and waterfalls swell, majestic wildlife enjoy longer, sunnier days, and flowers light up spectacular vistas."