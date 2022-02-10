Book a Trip from the Rockies to the Red Rocks on This Glass-Domed Train & Save Big

The Rocky Mountaineer, the glass-domed train that gives riders outstanding scenic views, has its first route through the US, which launched in August 2021. The two-day train trip is called the Rockies to the Red Rocks, which runs through Moab, Utah, to Denver, Colorado.

Not only is this route now available, but all travelers who book their trip before February 28 will save significant cash. For trips booked during certain months during the fall and spring, a bundle of two tickets will include an $825 discount.

The Rocky Mountaineer is definitely a luxury experience. It has a glass-domed ceiling, outdoor viewing areas, luxury food options, and high-end service. And even though it would be cool to sleep on a train with a direct view of the stars, the train has no sleeper cars. Instead, on each night of your trip, you'll stay in beautiful hotels.

If you want to travel the Rockies to Red Rocks route, the sale will apply to trips booked in April, May, September, and October. For those looking to travel on one of the three Canadian itineraries, the $825 off will apply to April, May, and October travel dates.

