Guinness Is Making Its Own Irish Whiskey Now, Too

Sometimes, it's hard to choose between a beer or the hard stuff. But now Guinness fans can make merry: Diageo -- the liquor mega-brand which owns the beer -- is set to launch a new whiskey made on the site of a former Guinness factory. They're calling the blended Irish booze Roe & Co, and it's set to arrive in select European markets just in time for St. Paddy's Day. It'll have competition, as it's squaring up to go toe to toe with Pernod Ricard's Jameson, the world juggernaut of Irish whiskies.

If you're in Europe over the next few weeks, you'll be among the first to sample the new offering, which was blended by Caroline Martin, Diageo's master blender, who was also responsible for blending the company's J&B and Bell's blended scotch whiskies. Large-scale production for drinkers around the world is still two years away according to VinePair, as the company needs time to get its distillery up and running.