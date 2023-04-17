A New RV Startup Is Launching Luxury Hotel Suites on Wheels

Those who usually brush off RV vacations from the option list and define them as too "basic" will now have to backpedal quite a bit.

RollAway, a Silicon Valley startup, just launched what could be the future of luxurious and sustainable travel. Picture this: a fancy, amenity-filled five-star hotel room, except it is on wheels. Yes, we are as intrigued as you are.

Launching this August in the San Francisco Bay area according to Travel + Leisure, the new concept RVs are meant for travelers who want to visit multiple destinations without dealing with the hassle of booking hotel rooms and vacation rentals. Plus, they allow guests to avoid feeling guilty for driving around in a car. The vans, in fact, are all zero-emission vehicles, and they are fully electric with an impressive 250 mile range.

The wow-factor amenities certainly don't end here. Each van—which can accommodate up to two guests—flaunts fully equipped kitchenettes, and travelers will sleep blissfully in the cozy queen beds provided. Just like hotel suites, the dining and living area is separate, and the vans boast full bathrooms.

RollAway also wants to make sure its guests are provided with equipped with other amenities perks of a fancy hotel stay. Thanks to a 24-hour concierge service, travelers will be able to get help with reservations, directions, and assistance, and each van offers curated travel itineraries for those who aren't set on a destination yet. SpaceX's Starlink Satellite in-room Wi-Fi will be available too, and each van will also be equipped with Apple TV. And if you want to listen to music the right way or watch a movie with a proper sound system, the RVs have got you covered. Each one of them, in fact, flaunts Bang & Olufsen audio systems.

Pampering and personal care are also at the center of the experience, and vans come with spa toiletries, Yeti outdoor amenities, and a housekeeping kit. Those looking for an interactive experience will also get the chance to participate in virtual yoga sessions and get their own picnic setups, too.

The new luxury RVs are now available for pre-booking, and early discounts are already available. After launching in the Bay Area, more cities are expected to come. You can pre-book your RollAway RV right here.