Romaine Lettuce Is Being Recalled After a Parasite Was Found During a Random Sampling

Romaine has garnered a controversial reputation largely because of the Chipotle e.Coli outbreak. But now, just when we thought our greens were safe, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced another recall.

State officials have warned customers to skip out on romaine lettuce due to a Cyclospora parasite found during sampling, Food Safety News reports. According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, consumers should avoid lettuce with the coding "22RHDM2L" and a harvest date of March 10. The romaine in question was grown in Coachella, California.

The parasite was found on Ocean Mist romaine hearts, which were sold mainly in the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs like Chisago City, North Branch, and Duluth. You can find a complete list of the impacted retailer here.

According to the outlet, the parasite has been increasingly found in fresh domestic produce, and there is no proof that washing it will remove the Cyclospora. Consumers that may have the romaine already in their fridge should immediately toss it. However, no illnesses have been linked to the Ocean Mist romaine hearts. You probably shouldn't take a chance, though.

The parasite can reportedly cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, and weight loss. If you begin experiencing these symptoms or think you may have consumed a contaminated product, you should contact a health professional.