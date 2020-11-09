News New Romaine Lettuce Recall Hits 19 States & Walmart Locations Everything you need to know about the latest recall.

It's time to check the kitchen for potentially contaminated food, again. There has been no shortage of recalls in 2020 , and now the FDA has shared a new one on romaine lettuce. Tanimura & Antle has announced a voluntary recall on single, packaged heads of romaine lettuce due to the potential for E. Coli contamination. Unlike other recent produce recalls that featured food repackaged under various labels, these are going to be found under the Tanimura & Antle label. All of the recalled heads of lettuce will carry a packed-on date of October 15 or 16 with a UPC number 0-27918-20314-9.

RECALL ALERT: Tanimura & Antle is recalling packaged single head romaine lettuce with 10/15 or 10/16 pack dates due to possible E. coli contamination. Consumers shouldn’t eat affected product. We’re actively investigating & will provide more information. https://t.co/MODMoePiZL pic.twitter.com/q3eU2yBP83 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 6, 2020

The recall started because of a random sample tested by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The MDARD announcement says the sample came from a Walmart in Comstock Park, Michigan. There are no reported illnesses at the moment. The company says it is recalling a total of 3,396 cartons of the lettuce, each containing 12-24 heads per case. The announcement doesn't list stores where the produce was distributed, aside from the mention of Walmart by MDARD. It does say, however, that the lettuce was distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as Puerto Rico. E. Coli can be serious. So, it's not worth messing around. If you've got any romaine lettuce that is part of the recall, chuck it.