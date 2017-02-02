Rome's Most Popular Street Food is Coming to America

When in New York City, you will eat as the Romans eat. But only if you’re a fan of the Italian city’s most famous street food, Trapizzino.

Trapizzino is basically a pizza-sandwich, making it kind of similar to a calzone, although it’s usually regarded as a lone shark in its own universe. Per Eater, we learn that the Roman delicacy is coming to the Lower East Side, to be served in an eponymous restaurant.

The man who originally conceived of the Trapizzino, Stefano Callegari, won’t have anything to do with the new city eatery. The restaurant will be owned and operated by Luca Vincenzini and Nick Hatsatouris, two Trapizzino fanboys who want to make the magical pizza-pocket their live’s bread.