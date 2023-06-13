This Viral TikTok Is Your Friendly Reminder to Follow the Dress Code in Rome

A video recently went viral on TikTok explaining what to many travelers is already obvious: If you're visiting a church in Europe (and in this very case, in Rome ), you should dress up accordingly, or you'll be denied entry.

This is your yearly (and very friendly!) PSA to read up on the abroad countries your about to visit *before* you actually set foot on their ground.

"If anyone's planning to wear cute shit like this in Europe," the poster explains, as she shows a photo of them in Rome wearing a short summer dress, "Listen up because it looks fucking great in photos but on this day in Rome I couldn't get into the Pantheon, I couldn't get into the Vatican, and I couldn't get into [the Capuchin Crypt]."

The TikToker then proceeds to explain why. "You can't have your shoulders out, you can't have your boobs out, you definitely can't have cutouts, and the dress was backless." According to the poster, though, they had already visited most of the landmarks in the past, so they just proceeded to step out of the line and wait for their friends to be done with the visit.

The "appropriate dress code" has long been a thing in Europe, but it isn't a cultural phenomenon affecting the continent in its entirety. Rather, it is a religious one—one that has to do with a form of respect tourists are asked to pay, regardless of their faith or beliefs.

Think of it like this: If your house had a very strong shoes-off policy (and if that was very important for you), would you make an exception for someone visiting you if they simply argued they kept their shoes on inside their house? Probably not, and that's because it's your house we're talking about—and as such, you ask your guests to adhere to your dress code rules as a form of respect. Same thing applies to religious buildings!

The rules are simple in religious buildings in Rome: Cover your shoulders, knees, and back. If you have a shawl or a jacket to cover those areas, that works too and, as the PSA TikTok points out, some places even sell robes to help tourists comply with the dress code.

"The Pantheon is a church so appropriate attire is necessary," reads the landmark's official website. "No shorts or short skirts, [and] shoulders and back [must be] covered."

Vatican City Tours, which organizes tourist visits in Vatican Cities, summed up the church-appropriate dress code, which applies for both the Vatican Museums as well as to St. Peter's Square and St. Peter's Basilica. According to the website, both men and women need to cover their knees and upper arms, and shorts, skirts, sleeveless tops, and low-cut shirts are not permitted. Additionally, men must take their hats off before entering religious landmarks, while women can keep their hats on.

It may sound like a lot of rules, but in the end it is far simpler than you'd think—and packing a jacket or a shawl can go a long way! But one TikTok user in the comment section said it best: "Basically if you want to enter a church dress as if you are going to a church," and it's up to you to get informed on your destination country's dress codes before you go!