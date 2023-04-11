A New High Speed Train Will Connect Rome and Pompeii Directly

Soon, getting to the famed city of Pompeii from Rome, Italy will take the same amount of time as it took me to figure out how to download "Pompeii" by Bastille onto my Android back in 2013. According to a report by Euronews, a new high speed train is being built to connect Rome and Pompeii in a multimillion dollar project.

Currently, there isn't a direct route connecting the two cities. The new train will bypass the stops other options make, speeding up the journey for tourists. The train will also connect to the Rome Fiumicino airport—meaning travelers will have the opportunity to head straight to Pompeii after disembarking from the airplane.

Construction on the new train is expected to begin soon. The train is scheduled to begin service in the beginning of 2024. The train service is predicted to nearly double the daily number of tourists that will visit the city.

The archaeological site in Pompeii is home to stunning history, including an ancient snack bar. The lost city is a big draw for travelers all over the world, and a high speed train would drastically simplify (and speed up) the journey to get there.