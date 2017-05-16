The 'Romper for Men' Is Here and the Internet Is Not Impressed

Enterprising business bros are looking to reinvent men’s summer style with the RompHim, a one-piece garment derived from your standard women’s romper. Aced Design started a Kickstarter to bring the product to market, so dudes can swap their tank tops for something a little more expressive and, uh, revealing.
Having surpassed its $10,000 goal in a day with the help of over 500 backers, the RompHim is destined to reap a windfall with 28 days still left in the campaign. The brand’s Instagram account pitches the garment as ideal for bros who enjoy squadding up at Coachella:
Despite the Kickstarter’s popularity, the internet’s verdict has been slightly ruthless when it comes to the male onesie.
While some have pointed out that the RompHim will introduce men to the many horrors of using the bathroom in a romper -- the RompHim comes with a zipper fly -- the consensus seems to suggest a general disdain for the outfit. In any case, the RompHim comes in red and blue chambray varieties, in addition to a special 4th of July version. You can purchase one via Kickstarter for $90, or wait until they hit the market for $119.
Or, you can calm your man-bun and pay respect to the original RompHim, which James Bond wore best.
