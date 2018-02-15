Entertainment

Roomba Curling Is the Internet's Favorite Olympic Sport

By Published On 02/15/2018 By Published On 02/15/2018
If you're not watching curling, you're doing the Winter Olympics wrong. It's tense, fun, and you probably want Matt Hamilton to be your dad.

Curling fever has swept (ahem) across the US and everyone is, uh, pretending to play it. The most accurate pretend curling probably comes in the form of Roomba curling. A Roomba may be the closest thing to a curling iron you've got in the house. (Though, curling irons aren't secretly making maps of your home and sending them to a company.)

Kentucky mother-and-daughter faux-curling team Debbie Connor and Tara Groves posted their curling hack on Facebook. Their curling video with a Swiffer and Roomba has collected a handful of dust bunnies and more than 26 million views in just a few days. 
 

You have to like them. They updated the Facebook post after it went viral saying, "Tara and I never dreamed this video would go viral!! We both would like to say that we are beyond happy that this has been accepted in a positive way." The update also contains the sentence, "Happiness is the best!" That's the kind of joyous Olympic sentence you might expect from Adam Rippon.

It's even inspired others to, um, clean their living room floor. Roomba curling, coming to the Winter Olympics in 2022. 

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

