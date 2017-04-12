News

There's Another In-N-Out Secret Menu Item You've Probably Never Heard of

By Published On 04/12/2017 By Published On 04/12/2017

Trending

related

Your Favorite Travel Booking Site Could Be Intentionally Misleading You

related

Everything We Know About The Rock and Vin Diesel's Furious Feud

related

You Can Officially Buy a Tamagotchi Again

related

This Dog's Jailbreak is One For The History Books

In-N-Out Burger might be the most fabled burger peddler in the country. For one thing, the restaurants only dot the landscape in California and select locations in Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon, meaning the chain’s famed burgers and secret menu are all the more elusive.

But In-N-Out diehards know the secret menu -- which contains stalwarts like the Flying Dutchman, Protein Style burgers, and others --  to such an extent that they’re uncovering even more of its hidden gems. Enter the burger-aficionados at Roommate Things, who’ve taken ground beef exploration to another dimension. In a new video, the duo uncovers an In-N-Out item so secret it’s conspicuously absent from its secret menu: the tomato wrap. Hell, this thing is a mystery. Even company insiders haven't discussed it. 

A briny take on the Animal Style burger, the Tomato Wrap technically qualifies as a modification of a traditional menu item. With two tomatoes substituted for a hamburger bun, the “wrap” doesn’t leave much to the imagination, although it will leave your fingers drenched in In-N-Out’s signature spread sauce. One of the video’s hosts, Clayton, tries out the Tomato Wrap but leaves feeling kind of dismayed: He calls it, in particularly eloquent terms, “an amalgamation of science and nature that should not be created.” Or, in a more direct phrase for the less bookish: “Way too much tomato.”

You obviously shouldn’t feel compelled to order a Tomato Wrap, as In-N-Out is a bastion of goodness, secret menu notwithstanding. (Don't listen to the haters). But if you’ve been looking for that fleeting bit of intel for your next trip to California, you might want to pull this one out of your bag of tricks.

[h/t Eater]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

A native Angeleno, Sam Blum has eaten more than his body weight in Double-Doubles. Follow him to burger porn heaven @blumnessmonster

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
United Lost Almost a Billion Dollars Today

related

READ MORE
This Poor Guy Got Wrecked by a Deer But Still Thinks It's Pretty Funny

related

READ MORE
Tickets to Europe Are Super Cheap From Nearly Every US City Right Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More