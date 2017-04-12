There's Another In-N-Out Secret Menu Item You've Probably Never Heard of

In-N-Out Burger might be the most fabled burger peddler in the country. For one thing, the restaurants only dot the landscape in California and select locations in Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon, meaning the chain’s famed burgers and secret menu are all the more elusive.
But In-N-Out diehards know the secret menu -- which contains stalwarts like the Flying Dutchman, Protein Style burgers, and others -- to such an extent that they’re uncovering even more of its hidden gems. Enter the burger-aficionados at Roommate Things, who’ve taken ground beef exploration to another dimension. In a new video, the duo uncovers an In-N-Out item so secret it’s conspicuously absent from its secret menu: the tomato wrap. Hell, this thing is a mystery. Even company insiders haven't discussed it.
A briny take on the Animal Style burger, the Tomato Wrap technically qualifies as a modification of a traditional menu item. With two tomatoes substituted for a hamburger bun, the “wrap” doesn’t leave much to the imagination, although it will leave your fingers drenched in In-N-Out’s signature spread sauce. One of the video’s hosts, Clayton, tries out the Tomato Wrap but leaves feeling kind of dismayed: He calls it, in particularly eloquent terms, “an amalgamation of science and nature that should not be created.” Or, in a more direct phrase for the less bookish: “Way too much tomato.”
You obviously shouldn’t feel compelled to order a Tomato Wrap, as In-N-Out is a bastion of goodness, secret menu notwithstanding. (Don't listen to the haters). But if you’ve been looking for that fleeting bit of intel for your next trip to California, you might want to pull this one out of your bag of tricks.
[h/t Eater]
