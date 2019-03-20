Returning Things You Took From This 5-Star Hotel Could Win You a Weeklong Luxury Stay

From extra plush pillows to cozy bathrobes, hotel rooms are stocked with items begging to be stolen, and plenty of us have probably taken off with at least something we weren't supposed to after check-out. And while swiping too much is a quick way to land on a no-stay list, one five-star hotel in New Orleans is actually rewarding the sticky-fingered among us by offering a weeklong stay in its presidential suite to one lucky person who returns something they've stolen from the establishment in the past.
To celebrate its 125 anniversary, The Roosevelt New Orleans is encouraging people who've stolen items from it in the past to give them back, and sweetening the offer with a luxurious reward. Every person who sends something back will be entered to win a seven-night stay in the historic hotel's presidential suite (with gourmet meals and spa treatments included). Your odds aren't any better for returning something particularly big or bulky, because any item -- from hotel keys, to menus, to towels -- will put you in the running. This isn't some grand scheme to shame kleptomaniacs, either. They're accepting anything, no questions asked.
Eventually, the hotel plans to showcase an assortment of the returned items in its display windows in a nod to its century-plus history, though it says people are free to retrieve whatever item(s) they sent in once the celebration is over. So far, people have sent in plates from its iconic Blue Room venue, invoices from the 1940s, menus, and postcards from the past. Who knows, maybe that closet hanger you walked off with a few years ago could make in appearance in a window, too.
If you or someone you know has a memento they swiped from The Roosevelt back in the day, you just need to fill out this Give Back Sweepstakes form describing it, then mail it to the specified address. If you think the item's of particular interest, you could potentially get the hotel to pay for your shipping (you just need to shoot them an email). You'll want to make sure you get your form and items in by July, though, because that's when they'll be selecting a winner.
The winner of the weeklong stay (valued at $15,000) will be notified by July 31. Though even if you don't win, the good news is you now have a chance to absolve yourself of the guilt you've been feeling about that bathrobe you took a few years ago. Well, at least some of the guilt.
