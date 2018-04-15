200 Million Eggs Were Just Recalled, Including Brands Sold at Walmart and Waffle House

A massive recall of 206,749,248 eggs was announced Friday. Rose Acre Farms, based in Indiana, initiated the recall due to reports that at least 22 people contracted salmonella from eggs stemming from the company's North Carolina farm.
The illnesses that triggered the recall started as far back as March 5. The sick individuals were found, in the subsequent investigation, to have contracted the same strain of salmonella that was discovered at the company's Hyde County farm.
The recalled eggs were sold under many brand names, including Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Great Value, Sunshine Farms, and Glenview. Some of those brands can be found at Walmart and Food Lion grocery stores. The FDA announcement also included Waffle House as one of the restaurants that purchased potentially contaminated eggs.
The recall impacts grocery stores and restaurants that received the eggs in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. If you have eggs from the affected brands in those states, the FDA notes that the recalled eggs have the code 011 through 102 printed on the carton. If you have those eggs, the FDA urges you to return them to the point of purchase for a refund.
You can find a full list of the recalled brands here.
h/t The Daily Meal
