This Hotel Has a Rosé Robot That Will Deliver Wine Right to Your Door

Travel remains a questionable endeavor as the world's battle against coronavirus rages on, but if you are planning to take a socially distanced trip, California's Hotel Trio (a Marriott extended stay affiliate) might be your ticket. The Sonoma County wine country destination has a robot butler that will delivery vino straight to your door -- no human contact necessary.

The device, known as Rosé the Robot, can easily navigate elevators and locate rooms for wine drop-offs. But if drinking isn't your thing -- or you just need some morning-after munchies -- the e-butler will also deliver snacks, extra towels, toiletries, basically anything you could possibly need.

Though the gadget has been around for quite some time (2018, to be exact) it's never been more necessary with new social distancing guidelines. Rosé the Robot is also sanitized after every delivery. “For guests who prefer contactless deliveries, Rosé provides them with peace of mind as she can deliver items to their suite” Trio General Manager Scott Satterfield said in a press release.