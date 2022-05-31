As Grocery Prices Climb, This Beloved Food Staple Appears to Be Inflation-Proof

It seems like everything is more expensive these days—plane tickets, fast food, your favorite rosé. But while your overall grocery haul might run you a bit extra—especially if you buy name brands—there are at least a few things that seemingly remain inflation-proof: rotisserie chickens, and notably, Costco's beloved food court items.

In regards to the former, several retailers are deliberately holding firm with aggressively low prices on their rotisserie chickens because, well, they know that customers won't be pleased if they charge more for them. According to a report by Food & Wine, BJ's Wholesale CEO Bob Eddy recently explained why his company is maintaining its $4.99 price point for the chickens, despite rising costs.

"The rotisserie chicken is probably the headline example where we haven't moved off the price, given double-digit inflation in that particular item, just because it's such a meaningful thing to our members," he said, per the report. Translation: Members would be mad if the price goes up.

Meanwhile Costco has made no indication that it'll abandon its famously low price of $5 per bird. Sam's Club, Meijer, Publix, and Giant Eagle have similarly kept their own rotisserie chicken pricing steady.

"Our rotisserie chicken is a very popular center of the plate item," Dan Donovan, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle, said per a CNN report. "We believe it's important to maintain a strong overall value for this item."

While we haven't seen Costco say much about its rotisserie chicken prices in particular (no news is good news here), Bob Nelson, the company's vice president of finance and investor relations, recently said during an earnings call that the wholesale giant definitely won't mess with another one of its most famous and popular food bargains.

"I want to address some incorrect information floating around on social media and a few other media outlets claiming that we have increased the price of our $1.50 hot dog and soda combinations," Nelson said, according to Food & Wine. "Let me just say the price when we introduced the hot dog-soda combo in the mid-'80s was $1.50. The price today is $1.50, and we have no plans to increase the price at this time."