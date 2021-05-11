Get $437 Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Right Now from the East Coast

If you've been vaccinated and are starting to look at your first vacation in a long time, it might be worth looking to Hawaii right now.

You can find round-trip flights to Hawaii from the East Coast for as little as $437 right now, with good prices available out of some Southern and Midwest cities as well. These prices were dug up through Google Flights with a whole lot of options for travel dates, the majority of which are between September and November of this year. Though you'll see some of those prices bleed into August and December as well, depending on your departure city.

There isn't a particular flight sale happening, just a lot of low-cost trips on airlines like JetBlue, United, American, Hawaiian, and others. Though, if you're planning the trip, be sure to note that Hawaii requires a negative COVID-19 test for all travelers taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Here's a look at some of the lowest prices available as of early Tuesday.