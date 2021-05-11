Get $437 Round-Trip Flights to Hawaii Right Now from the East Coast
There are low prices from other areas of the country as well.
If you've been vaccinated and are starting to look at your first vacation in a long time, it might be worth looking to Hawaii right now.
You can find round-trip flights to Hawaii from the East Coast for as little as $437 right now, with good prices available out of some Southern and Midwest cities as well. These prices were dug up through Google Flights with a whole lot of options for travel dates, the majority of which are between September and November of this year. Though you'll see some of those prices bleed into August and December as well, depending on your departure city.
There isn't a particular flight sale happening, just a lot of low-cost trips on airlines like JetBlue, United, American, Hawaiian, and others. Though, if you're planning the trip, be sure to note that Hawaii requires a negative COVID-19 test for all travelers taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Here's a look at some of the lowest prices available as of early Tuesday.
To Honolulu (HNL)
- from Austin: $427
- from Baltimore: $485
- from Boston: $540
- from Chicago: $492
- from Kansas City: $483
- from Miami: $443
- from Milwaukee: $483
- from Minneapolis: $486
- from New York: $470
- from Orlando: $498
- from Austin: $392
- from Baltimore: $496
- from Boston: $487
- from Chicago: $485
- from Kansas City: $446
- from Miami: $496
- from Milwaukee: $446
- from New York: $463
- from Oklahoma City: $446
- from Orlando: $487
- New York: $437
- Boston: $527
- Baltimore: $505
- Chicago: $474
- Miami: $480
- Kansas $City: 486
- Austin: $424
- Orlando: $500
- Milwaukee: $486
- Oklahoma City: $486
When you're looking for the lowest-priced ticket, be sure to look at what the airline offers with that particularly fare type. The details of your flight are going to vary between airlines, but most of the cheapest tickets are basic economy fares, which won't allow you to select your seats and they won't come with a free checked bag.
Moreover, if you've forgotten how the process goes after a stretch of staying home, you'll want to jump on the tickets quickly. The prices are what's there right now, but that doesn't mean they'll be there tomorrow. When prices are low, they often disappear in a hurry. If you're quick, you might wind up with a good deal on a pretty solid fall vacation.