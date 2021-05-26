Royal Caribbean Just Got CDC Approval for a Test Cruise in U.S. Waters

Travel is making a comeback, but even with our return to airports and resorts—while vaccinated, of course—the cruise industry has seen a slower return. The CDC's seven-month no-sail order banning all cruise operations wasn't lifted until November 2020, though most cruise lines continued to voluntarily stay put as resuming operations was hampered by strict new health and safety guidelines.

In fact, the cruise industry as a whole has lost an estimated $32 billion as a result of the pandemic, according to USA Today. Things are finally looking up, however, as Royal Caribbean just became the first cruise line to receive CDC approval to set sail in US waters.

As the paper reports, the CDC announced that Royal Caribbean's 4,375-passenger Freedom of the Seas ship will be allowed to travel US waters from June 20 to 22, departing from Miami. However, the ship will have to set sail at only 10% capacity, and with volunteers only, in a "simulated voyage" of sorts that essentially constitutes a testing phase before full sailings can resume.

It will be the first cruise to set sail from the US since March 2020, when the CDC first implemented its no-sail order.

"CDC has provisionally approved one cruise ship from Royal Caribbean to begin simulated voyages in June, following a request to conduct a simulated voyage and the submission of an accurate and complete port agreement," a spokesperson for the CDC told USA Today on Tuesday.