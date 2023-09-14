An Adults-Only Beach Is Coming to Royal Caribbean's Private Island

Royal Caribbean customers who have been long asking for an adults-only beach on CocoCay—and in 2024, they will finally be getting one. Royal Caribbean announced on Thursday that the cruise line's private island, CocoCay, will soon have a section exclusively for adult visitors. Hideaway Beach will have a private beach, pools, new food and beverage spots, cabanas, and live music.

"Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them," said Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean's president and CEO.

The Hideaway Beach will be on the northwest beach on CocoCay, and will only be accessible to passengers aged 18 and older. The acre-long stretch of beach will have two pools, 13 waterslides, 20 cabanas, and seven open-air bars and restaurants. A live DJ will be performing by Hideaway Pool, which will be heated and have an infinity edge. There will be 10 private cabanas at the Hideaway, plus another 10 at The Hideout, an area with a plunge pool, cabana attendant service, and in-water loungers.

The new beach will be open to the customers in January 2024, coinciding with the debut of the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas cruise ship. You can make reservations for the island now at RoyalCaribbean.com.