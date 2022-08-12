Royal Caribbean Just Made a Major Change to Its COVID-19 Vaccine Policy

The cruise industry has come a long way from 2020 shutdowns. So far, in fact, that industry giant Royal Caribbean is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine requirement now. At least, on some sailings.

According to The Points Guy, the cruise liner is nixing the requirement for adults on some itineraries, which means you're not totally in the free and clear, people. On September 5, Royal Caribbean is planning to do away with vaccine requirements out of ports in California, Louisiana, Texas, and all ports in Europe. However, the mandate will remain in place for other countries and states, like Florida.

Passengers will, however, still need to show proof of vaccination to get off the ship in popular destination Grand Cayman.

"We are collaborating with local governments throughout the Caribbean to align on vaccination requirements for additional itineraries," Royal Caribbean said in the statement. "It's important that all of our guests enjoy their experience at any destination while also meeting local measures."

Royal Caribbean's sister brand Celebrity Cruises has similarly done away with vaccines for some sailings while Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Oceania Cruises have also recently announced the end of vaccine mandates.