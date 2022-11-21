Royal Caribbean's Amazing Holiday Deals Include 3-Day Cruises Starting at $124

If you aren't looking to own more stuff this shopping season but still want to take advantage of the deals that Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring, Royal Caribbean International has sales on all the experiences you could think to have, even sailings on its newest cruise ship. The company is offering up to $600 in savings for people who book a cruise between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The instant savings will be combined with 30% off of every guest ticket and still honors the Kids Sail Free deal too, which means that you could take your entire family on vacation without having to drain your savings account.

You can get early access to Black Friday sales right now, and keep an eye out through this week and next for Cyber Week sales. Caribbean cruises start at just $212, and three-day cruises start at just $124. You can explore all of the sales on Royal Caribbean's website. The deal will apply to sailings booked through 2022, 2023, and 2024.