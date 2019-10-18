Woman Banned From Cruises for Life After Photoshoot on Ship's Railing

After way too many stories about people hurting themselves or perishing in an attempt to snap a selfie, you'd think people would pause and reconsider before doing anything for the 'gram. Sure, by all means go out of your way to take a great photo, but don't go so far as to endanger yourself or others in your search for likes by, say, precariously sanding on a cruise ship railing.
In a recent incident that's sure to make your palms sweat, an unidentified woman was photographed while dangerously perched on the balcony of Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas cruise ship, apparently posing for a photo several stories above the ocean. The man who initially spotted her, however, didn't know whether she was working the camera or considering jumping, and snapped a photo before quickly alerting the cruise ship's authorities.
"It happened so quickly. Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew," Peter Blosic, the man who noticed the dangerous activity, told CNN. "If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible."
Take on This 4-Pound Taco
The ship's crew were quickly able to identify the room, and thus the perpetrator. As the ship docked in Falmouth, Jamaica, the woman and her photo-taking partner were removed -- and banned for life from Royal Caribbean cruises.
A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean cruises released a statement to CNN, describing the woman's behavior as "recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing" and confirmed that "as a result of their actions [they] are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean."
Maybe the next photoshoot won't be so dangerous?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.