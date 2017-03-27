Royal Caribbean Will Give You a Free Cruise Just for Taking Instagram Photos

The five winning squads will then set sail on a seven-night Caribbean cruise in late May/early June onboard the world's largest cruise ship, the Harmony of the Seas. Throughout the trip, the squads will take over the company's social media challenges and compete to post the best content highlighting their experiences on the ship and at destinations like Labadee, Haiti; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Cozumel, Mexico. Finally, one group of friends will be named the "World's Most Adventurous Squad" and will be awarded the aforementioned grand prize.

Of course, the official rules contain plenty of fine print. For example, you have to be at least 21 years-old to be a "Squad Leader" (the person who posts the Instagram photo), you have to have a valid passport, and you have to be a resident of the United States, Canada, (excluding the Province of Quebec), Australia (except Tasmania), Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, or Iceland. So you might want to read the rules before you enter, but by all means start clearing your schedule for the cruises you're about to take first. You know, just in case.