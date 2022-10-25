Royal Caribbean's First 'Icon of the Seas' Sailing Sold Out in 24 Hours
There are more dates for booking in 2024.
Last week, Royal Caribbean unveiled its highly-anticipated new ship Icon of the Seas which, BTW, includes the first-ever suspended infinity pool to hit the ocean. On Monday, bookings for the world's largest ship went on sale and all 2,805 cabins were sold out for the first sailing by Tuesday.
The cruise first opened for bookings to the members of Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society, The Points Guy reports, before the general public could get in on the action Tuesday.
The ship is currently under construction at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and is slated for completion by late 2023. Travelers can expect a whopping 18 passenger decks, seven pools, nine whirlpools, and six record-breaking waterslides. The Icon of the Seas is also toppling the current "biggest cruise in the world," Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas.
The now-sold-out first sailing will include a seven-night trip out of Miami that will tour the eastern Caribbean beginning January 27, 2024. However, there are additional dates in 2024 still available for booking that will explore both the eastern and western Caribbean.
"Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures," Royal Caribbean CEO & International President Michael Bayley said in a press release. "We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It's this first-of-its-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here."