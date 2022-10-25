Royal Caribbean's First 'Icon of the Seas' Sailing Sold Out in 24 Hours

Last week, Royal Caribbean unveiled its highly-anticipated new ship Icon of the Seas which, BTW, includes the first-ever suspended infinity pool to hit the ocean. On Monday, bookings for the world's largest ship went on sale and all 2,805 cabins were sold out for the first sailing by Tuesday.

The cruise first opened for bookings to the members of Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society, The Points Guy reports, before the general public could get in on the action Tuesday.

The ship is currently under construction at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and is slated for completion by late 2023. Travelers can expect a whopping 18 passenger decks, seven pools, nine whirlpools, and six record-breaking waterslides. The Icon of the Seas is also toppling the current "biggest cruise in the world," Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas.