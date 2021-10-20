This 274-Night Cruise Takes You to 150 Destinations Around the World

The cruise industry faced a total shutdown amidst the pandemic, but for those that missed the all-inclusive luxuries and overseas experience, now's your chance to make up for lost time—safely, of course. Royal Caribbean has announced its "longest and most comprehensive" world cruise to date.

On Wednesday, the world's second-largest cruise line operator announced plans for its Serenade of the Seas ship to set sail on a 274-night trip across the globe, hitting 65 different countries and 150 destinations in total.

"This is the world cruise of world cruises," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in a press release. "Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance, and dream with us around the world. To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere."

The cruise also features 57 new destinations for Royal Caribbean, with highlights including Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan.

Bookings for the cruise have officially opened, with the trip kicking off in Miami on December 10, 2023 and returning on September 10, 2024. While you can book for the entire experience, which costs $60,999, you can also opt for a specific leg of the cruise, including the Americas and Antarctica Expedition, Wonders of Asia and the Pacific Expedition, Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med Expedition, or Capitals of Culture trip.