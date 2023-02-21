Royal Caribbean Is Launching 8 New Short-Itinerary Cruises for Quick Getaways

If the sole idea of hopping on a more-than-one-week-long cruise already makes you seasick but you don't want to miss out on the boat fun, you can relax. The iconic cruise line Royal Caribbean has just the right solution for you.

Picture yourself enjoying a quick getaway aboard a huge ship where every need is met and all comforts are provided, and imagine only having to commit to three or four nights of vacation. Royal Caribbean is launching eight new short-itinerary cruises in 2024 and 2025, and bookings are already open.

Passengers looking to experience these new cruises will have multiple options to choose from when setting sail for their new journey, with cruises departing out of Florida, Texas, and California.

Florida travelers wishing to discover the Bahamas can embark on the Liberty of the Seas ship in Fort Lauderdale, which will bring them to Nassau and to Royal Caribbean's private island CocoCay with both three and four-night options. To discover Haiti's Labadee, you'll need to depart from Miami, where the Independence of the Seas ship will bring you on a four-night cruise.

Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas ship will depart from Galveston, Texas, and depending on your preference, it will be ready to bring you to different destinations. With a four or five-night cruise, you can choose to head to Costa Maya or Cozumel, Mexico.

The additional short cruises to more Mexico and US destinations all depart from Los Angeles. From there, the Navigator of the Seas ship will give guests quick getaway options of either three or four nights, while for a longer, seven-night cruise, it will take them to Catalina Island, California and Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Mazatlan in Mexico.While the destination is surely important, the time spent aboard the ship will be one to remember as well. Royal Caribbean's ships are equipped with incredible amenities, and are ready to offer a good time to every guest.

Aboard the Mariner of the Seas, passengers will be able to enjoy delicious Italian food at a restaurant by Jamie Oliver, and they'll be able to sip on delicious drinks at the Bamboo Room, a Polynesian tiki bar. If you enjoy both pools and bars, you'll definitely enjoy your time on the Navigator of the Seas, which flaunts a three-level poolside bar and a long list of fun amenities.

For more information and to reserve your next cruise trip, you can visit Royal Caribbean's website.