Royal Caribbean Just Announced the Sequel to the World's Biggest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, is still months away from setting sail with passengers out of its home port in Miami. And yet, the company officially unveiled the name of its sequel in the Icon Class of ships on Thursday, along with a computer-generated glimpse of what it'll look like.

Continuing the general naming theme established by Icon of the Seas, the new ship will be known as Star of the Seas. She'll debut sometime in the summer of 2025, and is currently under construction at the Meyer-Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, according to the company. This is the same shipyard where Thrillist got a behind-the-scenes look at construction on Icon of the Seas earlier this year.

Star of the Seas will be the third ship in Royal's overall fleet to be powered by the slightly more environmentally friendly fuel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), following in the footsteps of Icon of the Seas and the cruise giant's other brand-new ship, Utopia of the Seas, the sixth and likely final ship in the Oasis Class. The company describes Star as its "most sustainable ship" and marks another step toward its goal of launching a net-zero cruise ship by 2035, according to a press release.