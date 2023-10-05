Royal Caribbean Just Announced the Sequel to the World's Biggest Cruise Ship
Check out the first glimpse of the company's next megaship.
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, is still months away from setting sail with passengers out of its home port in Miami. And yet, the company officially unveiled the name of its sequel in the Icon Class of ships on Thursday, along with a computer-generated glimpse of what it'll look like.
Continuing the general naming theme established by Icon of the Seas, the new ship will be known as Star of the Seas. She'll debut sometime in the summer of 2025, and is currently under construction at the Meyer-Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, according to the company. This is the same shipyard where Thrillist got a behind-the-scenes look at construction on Icon of the Seas earlier this year.
Star of the Seas will be the third ship in Royal's overall fleet to be powered by the slightly more environmentally friendly fuel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), following in the footsteps of Icon of the Seas and the cruise giant's other brand-new ship, Utopia of the Seas, the sixth and likely final ship in the Oasis Class. The company describes Star as its "most sustainable ship" and marks another step toward its goal of launching a net-zero cruise ship by 2035, according to a press release.
"The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we've seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement.
But that's about it. In typical Royal Caribbean fashion, the company and its execs are saving the most exciting details about this massive new floating vacation machine for later. There are no confirmed details on the vessel's size or where it will sail from, but you can safely expect a steady stream of regular announcements revealing the ship's overall stats, entertainment venues, thrills and attractions, restaurants, bars, and other amenities from now through when it launches in 2025. And by then, they'll be well underway in teasing the third ship in the Icon Class.
It's clearly a strategy that works. Icon of the Seas led to the company's single largest booking day and highest volume booking week ever. There's so much demand for the ship—with its six record-breaking water slides, enormous pools, and 40-plus food and drink options—that they had to open up additional bookings for 2025–2026 sailings three months early. Icon will make her maiden voyage in January of 2024.
Will Star of the Seas end up taking the world's largest cruise ship title from its predecessor? With Icon's gross tonnage of 250,800 and capacity for up to 7,600 passengers, the engineering maniacs at the company will really have to push the limits to get there.