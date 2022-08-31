Royal Caribbean Teams Up with SpaceX's Starlink to Make Remote Work Possible Aboard

For so many, remote work has become the norm. But what if I told you work from home could be work from a cruise ship? Royal Caribbean is teaming up with SpaceX's Starlink internet technology to make that dream a reality.

The cruise industry giant is partnering with the Elon Musk-owned company to provide "high-speed, low-latency connectivity" for a "better onboard experience for guests and crew fleetwide," Royal Caribbean said in a statement on Tuesday.

Soon, Starlink will be available on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The news follows a successful trial run aboard Freedom of the Seas earlier this summer.

"Our purpose as a company is to deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests responsibly, and this new offering, which is the biggest public deployment of Starlink's high-speed internet in the travel industry so far, demonstrates our commitment to that purpose," President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Caribbean Group Jason Liberty said in the press release. "This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike. It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls. Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit, and our shareholders."

Royal Caribbean will be the first in the cruise industry to adopt the internet technology. It will provide faster and more reliable access to guests onboard so they can connect to work, family, and friends.

"Our work with SpaceX is another example of how Royal Caribbean Group continues to lead the cruise industry in innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technology," Liberty added.