Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled a New Megaship for Weekender Cruises

Next summer, Royal Caribbean's newest ship, dubbed Utopia of the Seas, is launching with short cruises for the perfect three- or four-nighters. Think of it like a quick weekend getaway, except you'll be pampered and cared for aboard a marvelous ship cruising your way through the Caribbean.

Depending on the mood you're in for the weekend, you can tailor your trip to your needs. With more than 40 options of dining and drinking, including immersive dining, delicious Italian restaurants, and seafood options, guests on the Utopia of the Seas can go for fine dining as well as more laid-back alternatives. Thanks to the many bars available (more than 20), everybody will be able to choose their favorite way to celebrate, whether it's with live music, by grabbing a drink at the casino, or kicking it back at the ship's English pub.

During the day, Utopia's incredible pools will make sure you can always find your slice of heaven to relax. The ship features both resort-style and sloping beach-entry pools, and there are even high-speed water slides for those in need of an adrenaline boost. Guests looking for a more tranquil retreat, instead, will be able to head over to the Solarium, where adults are welcome to lay out on the daybeds, grab a drink at the bar, and catch gorgeous ocean views.

The uniquely personalized experience follows you to your cabin as well. With more than 20 types of accommodations available, Utopia is aiming to meet every guest's need, featuring more lively rooms with neighborhood views, bigger layouts for three, four, five, and even more guests, and even gorgeous suites, including the Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite, as well as an all-new category, dubbed the Solarium Suite.