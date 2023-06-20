Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled a New Megaship for Weekender Cruises
The cruise line is offering three- and four-nighters aboard the Utopia of the Seas starting in July 2024.
Next summer, Royal Caribbean's newest ship, dubbed Utopia of the Seas, is launching with short cruises for the perfect three- or four-nighters. Think of it like a quick weekend getaway, except you'll be pampered and cared for aboard a marvelous ship cruising your way through the Caribbean.
Depending on the mood you're in for the weekend, you can tailor your trip to your needs. With more than 40 options of dining and drinking, including immersive dining, delicious Italian restaurants, and seafood options, guests on the Utopia of the Seas can go for fine dining as well as more laid-back alternatives. Thanks to the many bars available (more than 20), everybody will be able to choose their favorite way to celebrate, whether it's with live music, by grabbing a drink at the casino, or kicking it back at the ship's English pub.
During the day, Utopia's incredible pools will make sure you can always find your slice of heaven to relax. The ship features both resort-style and sloping beach-entry pools, and there are even high-speed water slides for those in need of an adrenaline boost. Guests looking for a more tranquil retreat, instead, will be able to head over to the Solarium, where adults are welcome to lay out on the daybeds, grab a drink at the bar, and catch gorgeous ocean views.
The uniquely personalized experience follows you to your cabin as well. With more than 20 types of accommodations available, Utopia is aiming to meet every guest's need, featuring more lively rooms with neighborhood views, bigger layouts for three, four, five, and even more guests, and even gorgeous suites, including the Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite, as well as an all-new category, dubbed the Solarium Suite.
And it's not like you'll spend all weekend on the ship, either. The experience offers double the island time with visits to the Bahamas' Nassau as well as Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay, the line's private island.
"Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement. "With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we've combined the best of the best to create the world's biggest weekend for everyone."
Bookings for Utopia open on Friday, June 23 to the general public, while Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book starting Thursday, June 22. For more information and to reserve your spot, you can visit Royal Caribbean's website.
