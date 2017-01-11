News

Royal Caribbean Will Pay You $1,200/Week to Cruise the World and Take Instagram Photos

Most internships suck. When you’re an intern, it’s normal to be treated like an office parasite -- the kind of expendable pleb who doesn’t even deserve a paycheck. But Royal Caribbean UK and Ireland seeks to change all that with its newest “intern-ship” program.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, the cruise company wants an unabashed millennial to snap Instagram photos for three weeks between June and July, and will pay that lucky soul handsomely. The intern will document their trip aboard three cruise ships -- Ovation of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, and Freedom of the Seas -- and have all of their expenses fully funded.  

The company will provide the candidate with £3,000 ($3,700) for the sojourn, which encompasses trips to New York, Beijing and Barcelona. If you want to quit your job and try your fortune at this professional vanity project, no one will blame you. In fact, they’ll probably be jealous.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and own that thing called a smartphone. To apply, just post a travel photo to Instagram and tag Royal Caribbean UK, using the hashtag #ExtraordinaryExplorer.

The opportunity is yours to lose. By firing off that Insta-application, you can help upend the deeply unfair culture of internships so we call all one day live on a cruise ship and drink Mai Tais while wearing straw hats. 

