Royal Caribbean Will Pay You $1,200/Week to Cruise the World and Take Instagram Photos

Most internships suck. When you’re an intern, it’s normal to be treated like an office parasite -- the kind of expendable pleb who doesn’t even deserve a paycheck. But Royal Caribbean UK and Ireland seeks to change all that with its newest “intern-ship” program.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, the cruise company wants an unabashed millennial to snap Instagram photos for three weeks between June and July, and will pay that lucky soul handsomely. The intern will document their trip aboard three cruise ships -- Ovation of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, and Freedom of the Seas -- and have all of their expenses fully funded.