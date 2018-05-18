America, the royal wedding is finally here. You've been waiting breathlessly, and it's our time to shine -- more specifically, it's Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's time to shine and our time to inexplicably watch them. The fact is, the only thing more American than smugly discussing how backward it is that the royal family exists is getting weirdly excited for the royal wedding. And we're here to help you with the national pastime of pretending you're in some way part of the country that we fought an entire war to not be a part of anymore!
Here's everything you need to know to watch the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19:
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Where is the royal wedding taking place?
The royal wedding will take place in England, silly. It'll be held at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor. That castle is where the Queen and Prince Philip live for part of the year, and the church is the same one Harry was christened in.
What time is the royal wedding?
That's a bit complicated. First, because the royal wedding is an all-day affair: You've been waiting your whole life for this, and it'd be a shame if it were over just like that. And also, this is happening in England, and there's a huge time difference across the pond. All that is to say, you're going to wake up early.
If you're in England, the royal wedding starts at the reasonable hour of noon, and at 1pm Harry and Meghan will set off in a carriage around Windsor Town to wave to the faithful. If you're in the US, to see the actual ceremony you should tune in by 7am ET.
Who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?
Following days of speculation, Markle announced that her father will not walk her down the aisle due to health problems. On Friday, Kensington Palace announced who will take the honor instead: Prince Charles.
“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” the royals said in a statement. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”
Is the royal wedding going to be televised?
It most certainly is; this is a big day for some reason. Fox will be showing live coverage starting at 5am ET. NBC's Today will start coverage at 4:30am, with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb opening “from a special vantage point,” and Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will take over later. CBS will start its coverage at 4am ET, hosted by Gayle King and Kevin. So remember: Do not forget to set your alarm.
How do you stream the royal wedding online?
If you want to stream the wedding, your best bet will probably be streaming the BBC World News' live coverage and commentary. Just head to the BBC website and you'll be treated to royal wedding coverage that's actually delivered in a British accent. If you prefer the American inflection, you can stream online through CBS at CBSN's live stream.
You can also watch the whole royal wedding on Facebook. The Royal Family's official Facebook page will broadcast the festivities from 6am to 10am (Eastern Time) via a Facebook Live video. Or you can tune into Good Morning America's five-hour royal wedding special via a Facebook Watch video on the ABC News Live page, which starts at 5am ET.
Aren't Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon covering it?
They most certainly are. They'll be appearing on HBO starting at 7:30am. If you happen to have some reverence for the occasion, this is probably not the broadcast for you. If you think the whole thing is bizarre and deserving of ridicule, this is probably the broadcast you're looking for. The comedians will be appearing in character as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. It will be silly. It will be hilarious.
Almost as silly and hilarious as you getting up early to watch this. Anyway, God save the Queen.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.