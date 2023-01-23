This New Luggage Might Put All Those TikTok Packing Hacks to Shame

I am a serial overpacker. I've tried, in my near decade of regular travel, to become a better, more organized packer—I've learned new folding techniques and watched an embarrassing number of TikToks on how to utilize packing cubes and folding techniques. All I want is to arrive at my destination feeling prepared and equipped for whatever adventures my new location offers.

More often than not, I cannot find where I packed my socks once I've opened my suitcase in my hotel room.

There may be a solution for me and other hectic travelers like myself, with the launch of the new Royce and Rocket luggage line. The new brand, founded by mother-daughter duo Rana and Camryn Leibowitz, comes with a new design feature that I've not seen in any other suitcases. The suitcase's Castle Shelves are two lightweight built-in shelves that can help you keep your belongings sorted.