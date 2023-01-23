This New Luggage Might Put All Those TikTok Packing Hacks to Shame
The newly released Royce & Rocket suitcases have built-in shelving.
I am a serial overpacker. I've tried, in my near decade of regular travel, to become a better, more organized packer—I've learned new folding techniques and watched an embarrassing number of TikToks on how to utilize packing cubes and folding techniques. All I want is to arrive at my destination feeling prepared and equipped for whatever adventures my new location offers.
More often than not, I cannot find where I packed my socks once I've opened my suitcase in my hotel room.
There may be a solution for me and other hectic travelers like myself, with the launch of the new Royce and Rocket luggage line. The new brand, founded by mother-daughter duo Rana and Camryn Leibowitz, comes with a new design feature that I've not seen in any other suitcases. The suitcase's Castle Shelves are two lightweight built-in shelves that can help you keep your belongings sorted.
"I was inspired to create luggage that would allow travelers to spend more time enjoying themselves and less time struggling with hassles that travel may sometimes bring," said Rana Leibowitz, the company's CEO and chief product designer, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Spending the past 20-years traveling between the UK and the United States with my family, I experienced first-hand how easy it was to feel disheveled and unorganized on the road—and how this feeling bleeds into enjoying trips with the family."
The new Castle Classic suitcase features the shelving design and is a standard 31-inch suitcase that is available for purchase in Burgundy, Silver, and Black color options. The Castle Classic is definitely at a higher price point than your run-of-the-mill luggage––the suitcase retails for $595. The suitcase also comes with a host of other accessories to maximize the functionality of the shelves depending on your packing needs.
You can explore the new luggage system at RoyceandRocket.com.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.