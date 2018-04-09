This Dude Built an Amazing Machine to Serve Himself Cake

Self-proclaimed inventor of useless machines Joseph Herscher has put together a transfixing Rube Goldberg machine that simply serves him a slice of cake. He's made many machines, displayed on his YouTube channel, but this may be the one that gets him closest to living in a scene from Wallace and Gromit.
In a behind the scenes video, Herscher explains, "I hate waiting for dessert. So, here's a Rube Goldberg machine to streamline dinnertime. It lets me keep eating with no break before cake." The contraption took him three months to build, and that's not surprising when you see how intricate it gets.
The juice part alone -- where his juice glass rolls off the table, lands upright, and is refilled with the same juice that was spilled -- took 342 attempts.
With that in mind, it's surprising he didn't have much trouble with the giant wheel that rolls over his head. He actually nailed it -- at least he didn't crush his own head -- on the first attempt. He wasn't so lucky on every attempt for the part where he ducks his head as the chandelier swings over him. Watch the full run above, and get a quick glimpse of the build below. It's the kind of machine Adam Banks would have loved in The Mighty Ducks.
