Ruby Tuesday Celebrates 50th Anniversary with 5 New Menu Items

For 50 years, Ruby Tuesday has been slinging burgers, fresh salads, and anything else guests could possibly want. In celebration of five decades of deliciousness, the eatery is kicking things up a notch with five new menu offerings, including a Big Philly Cheeseburger.

The new burger is not your mama's Philly cheesesteak. It's grilled shaved steak topped with Ruby Tuesday's burger sauce, peppers, onions, and baby bellas, according to ChewBoom. And all that goodness is doused in cheese. The Ruby Tuesday 50th Anniversary menu is loaded with more bold and mouthwatering options just like that.

There's the new Double Cheese Bacon Crunch Burger, which features cheddar bacon creme cheese and crispy onions; Boneless Wings in Parmesan Garlic and So Sassy Honey flavors; Loaded Mac 'N Cheese, which comes with smoked sausage, grilled peppers, and onions; and more.

Ruby Tuesday is also bringing back a fan-favorite to its dessert menu in honor of its 50th anniversary. After all, what's an anniversary without something sweet? Pumpkin Pie is officially back on the menu, just in time for fall.

The new menu is available at participating Ruby Tuesday's locations nationwide, and it's also available through Ruby TueGo and select delivery services.