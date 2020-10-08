Ruby Tuesday Just Filed for Bankruptcy & Is Closing a Bunch of Locations

2020 has been a devastating year for the restaurant industry, with mandatory shutdowns and capacity limits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the untold independently owned restaurants, bars, and cafes that have been driven out of business, Dunkin', Pizza Hut, and Popeyes have reported location closures, too. Other chains have been pushed all the way to bankruptcy, and Ruby Tuesday is the latest to do so.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to the "unprecedented impact of COVID-19." However, despite the common implication that comes with these legal matters, Ruby Tuesday will not be disappearing altogether. Instead, the chain is opting to close 185 restaurants for good, but carrying on with "business as usual" otherwise.

"This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday.' Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19," CEO Shawn Lederman said in a statement. "With this critical step in our transformation for long-term financial health–this is ‘Hello’, to a stronger Ruby Tuesday."