Trump’s Go-To Burger Order Just Got Weirder, Maybe a Little Healthier

Perhaps no other president in American history has had a relationship with food quite like Donald Trump. The 45th POTUS enjoys steaks well done, preferably drenched in ketchup. He commands subordinates to eat salads, while trying to recreate the White House kitchen in the style of a fast food burger joint. But Trump is apparently exercising a bit more caution these days when it comes to inhaling Big Macs and Fillets O' Fish.
The news comes via report in The Washington Post on Sunday, detailing the ongoing investigation led by special council Robert Mueller as it enters its second year. Buried at the bottom of this very important piece of journalism is a factoid pertaining to Trump's ever-fascinating diet: He's now eating burgers with only half a bun, according to Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani, one of Trump's personal attorneys present for a May 6 lunch at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, spoke to the paper about eating burgers with half a bun.
“I do that, too, sometimes,” Giuliani said. “It’s a good way to do it.”
Although the president's new approach to buns might earn praise for erring on the side of health and caution, it appears Trump is actually waffling on his preferred cheeseburger-to-bun ratio. Late last year, after news of Trump's affinity for Big Macs made headlines, it was revealed that Trump eats copious amounts of fast food burgers without both pieces of bun.This made sense for a president who was strangely lauded as the healthiest in presidential history, per his longtime personal doctor Harold Bornstein, who has since stepped away from that role.
In any case, it appears the president's stance on burgers has been swept up in a cloud of conflicting narratives. Who couldn't have seen that coming?
