Ruffles Is Recalling Chips in 9 States

Chips are the perfect snack, whether you’re craving something salty, savory, spicy, or a little sweet. You can eat them one-handed while you get stuff done or zone out to your favorite show. Typically, the only downside is having to run out and buy more, but if you’re lactose-intolerant and a fan of Ruffles All Dressed chips, you may want to listen up.

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for 16-ounce bags of Ruffles All Dressed potato chips. Batches of the chips have been found to have undeclared milk ingredients in them, which is a big deal if you’re allergic to milk or lactose intolerant. The potentially problematic chips are thought to have been distributed to regional Sam’s Club warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The bags have a “guaranteed fresh” date of June 1.

It appears the bags of chips in question were only sent to Sam’s Clubs, which means even if you live in one of the aforementioned states you may be in the clear. You’re also safe if you purchased a different sized bag of the chips.

So far, no allergic reactions have been traced to the recalled chips. Still, those with milk allergies or sensitivities are being urged to toss the bags. The last thing you want is to be betrayed by your favorite snack.