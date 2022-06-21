Ruffles Has a New Chip Flavor That Tastes Like a Spicy Dill Pickle

Spicy pickle fans, it's your time to celebrate. Ruffles, the brand synonymous with potato chip ridges, just dropped a Spicy Dill Pickle flavor.

The chip brand added spicy heat to a "classic" pickle taste, but the new flavor isn't all Ruffles has. It's also working with NBA player Jayson Tatum to spice things up a bit.

Basketball fans will be able to purchase a specially marked bag of the new Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle, Ruffles Original, Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, or Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ, and enter the code on the bag at RufflesSneakers.com for a chance to win one of the weekly sneaker sweepstakes prizes. The sneakers were designed and signed by Tatum and encapsulate the ruffles brand and Tatum's personal style.

Fans looking to win a free pair of sneakers should try their hand at buying a bag of Spicy Dill Pickle chips before July 31. But if you're just looking to try the new pickle-flavored chips, you can get them for a limited time in stores nationwide and on snacks.com.