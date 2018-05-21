You Can Now Get a Personal BBQ Sauce Fountain for Under $50

Perhaps the ultimate expression of any condiment is dumping gallons of the stuff into an electronic fountain and dipping skewered finger foods into the flowing ribbons of flavor. Chocolate fountains proved this long ago and paved the way for the likes of nacho cheese and ranch dressing fountains. Now, a new take on the appliance has arrived to test your self-control and wet napkin supply this summer: a BBQ sauce fountain.
Rufus Teague, a purveyor of BBQ sauces and rubs, first blessed the world with the BBQ sauce fountain earlier this year, thanks to recent advances in BBQ sauce technology... or something like that. The objectively ridiculous appliance comes complete with a 1-gallon jug of your favorite Teague BBQ sauce -- Honey Sweet, Touch O' Heat, Blazin' Hot, Whiskey Maple, or Apple Mash -- for an objectively reasonable price of $45.99.
The fountain is designed to "dazzle friends and family" at parties by providing a steady stream of warm BBQ sauce for dipping appetizers and, well, whatever you want to douse with the sweet, smokey, tangy stuff. Or, as the company explains on its website, it's "perfect for dipping wings, ribs, shrimp, cocktail weenies, meatballs, and of course... your finger." While it's meant for shindigs, nothing's stopping you from making it a permanent fixture on your kitchen counter.
The company even created a corny infomercial (shown above) that showcases the fountain's features and many potential uses. Seeing the thick ribbons of BBQ sauce flow through the three-tier contraption really sells it, honestly.
We're not so sure a bubbling BBQ sauce fountain is, as the commercial puts it, "the ultimate way to class up your next celebration." But it's probably better than dipping your cocktail weenies in a ramekin of BBQ sauce like a classless monster.
