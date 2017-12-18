Somehow Run the Jewels Syncs Perfectly With 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

It's the most logical pairing since cheese and Pop Tarts were first in flagrante delicto. Run the Jewels and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is the new "Dark Side of the Moon" played over The Wizard of Oz.
The Post-Credit of 'Thor:Ragnarok' May Confirm the Sad Fate for This Character
The discovery was made by L.A.-based producer and director Anthony Troli, who paired a clip from the show of barbecue lothario Guy Fieri with RTJ's "Legend Has It." The song from the duo of Killer Mike and El-P is weirdly perfect for the first-ever TV show capable of putting meat sweat pit stains in your flame-adorned bowling shirt.
The video Troli posted is beautiful. But he added, "I’m not exaggerating when I say this works with every RTJ song and DDD episode. Trust me. I’ve done it." That's probably a joke, but if it's not, the footage needs to be immediately released.
Even better, Run the Jewels should get in on it. Run the Jewels 3 should become Drive the Jewels with all the songs remixed with samples from DDD episodes. It wouldn't be any weirder than Meow the Jewels. (And the crowd says Triple D.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.