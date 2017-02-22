Runaway Bull Terrorizes Queens for Hours

A runaway bull who escaped a slaughterhouse at 10 a.m. this morning was apprehended and killed by police this afternoon following a dramatic chase through Queens. And no, it wasn't Kevin James.

New Yorkers and Twitter on-lookers alike were stunned by the strange, but not entirely unheard-of statistical anomaly. "We were on our way to a funeral and just as I got in the car, we saw police. I said, 'Oh shit, there's a bull!'" Dorothy Bailey, 68, told DNAInfo.