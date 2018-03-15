Suitcase Escapes Baggage Crew, Attempts to Run Off Into the Great Unknown

The Pixar logo fades to black. A graying, frayed suitcase wearing thick reading glasses approaches a tiny suitcase. It asks, "Did I ever tell you about how I met your grandfather on a beach in the south of France? No?" Cut to a younger version of the suitcase lying on a trolley, about to be loaded into the cargo hold of a plane.
She turns to the other suitcases and rollaboards, along with a single stroller and a pair of skis. "This is our chance. If we don't go while that guy is playing Pokémon Go, we'll never be free."
The other pieces of luggage hesitate. Our hero has had it. She makes a break all by herself.
From the perspective of a human casually glancing out a concourse window, it looks like this:
This Is A Real-Time MRI Scan of an Opera Singer
The sight was caught by flight attendant Michael Orsini during his lunch at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The runaway luggage picked up impressive speed as it spun its way past concourse windows in search of the kind of freedom it will never find in the belly of a plane. "Right when we thought it was coming to stop, it picked back up and went out of the camera frame," Orsini told Travel + Leisure. "Not sure how much further it went, but it was the most entertaining thing of the day."
It's not clear of that piece of luggage ever made its way back to the plane, but it definitely would have escaped in the theoretical Pixar movie about its life.
h/t Travel + Leisure
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.