Here's Why There's a Team Called 'ROC' at the 2022 Olympics

ROC stands for Russian Olympic Committee

Athletes who might otherwise compete under the Team Russia banner are competing as ROC. That is due to the repercussions of the Russian doping scandal at the Sochi Olympics. The end result is that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) isn't allowing Russia to compete in the Games, but Russian athletes are able to compete still on a team of Russian athletes.

The IOC imposed sanctions on the Russian Olympic Committee after the scandal. The name "Russia" can only appear on uniforms, equipment, or "other personal items or in a publicly visible manner" if it is prominently joined by the words "neutral athlete," per a ruling. Instead of stacking a giant pile of words with Russia, uniforms for Russian athletes say ROC.

The scandal first emerged in the McLaren Report, which alleged that more than 1,000 Russian athletes took part in or benefitted from a state-sponsored cover-up for athletes using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Those drugs are banned for athletes participating in the Olympics.

The second part of the report was published after the Rio Games in 2016. The resulting IOC investigation and The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanction declared that the Russian Olympic Committee was barred from international competitions through 2022.