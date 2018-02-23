Russian Olympian Who Wore Anti-Doping Shirt Tests Positive for Banned Drug

Due to a major doping scandal, Russia was barred from fielding an official team at the 2018 Winter Olympics. But competing under the Olympic flag as the Olympic Athletes from Russia seemed to be more of a slap on the wrist than an actual deterrent, because an OAR athlete has tested positive for a banned substance for the second time at this year's Games. And in perhaps the ultimate act of self-sabotage seen in PyeongChang to date, the athlete recently wore a shirt that said: "I don't do doping."
Bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazdine, a medication typically used by sufferers of Angina, a condition of limited blood flow to the heart that results in chest pain and other symptoms. The World Anti-Doping Agency lists it as a banned substance due to its effect on metabolism. In a statement to reporters, Russian Bobsled Federation President Alexander Zubkov claimed Sergeeva "took no such medication and the team confirms she was not issued any medication."
Sergeeva's anti-doping shirt displayed a similar message, albeit one that would not age well. Per the report, she wore it a month before the Games after passing the International Olympic Committee's vetting process.
Whether Sergeeva actually doped to improve her performance proved moot in the end; her team finished 12th in the women's bobsled competition. Zubkov, who was disqualified from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi for doping, said "Federation representatives at the Olympics" are preparing a defense for Sergeeva.
Russia's doping scandal made fresh headlines only five days earlier, when curler Alexander Krushelnytsky tested positive for a different banned substance, meldonium, which is said to improve blood circulation. Unlike Sergeeva, though, he didn't brandish an anti-doping slogan on any of his clothes.
He's will return the bronze medal he won in mixed doubles curling.
