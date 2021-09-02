Here’s How to Watch the Latest Spacewalk on the Space Station Live

Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov will be conducting the first of two spacewalks to begin outfitting the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module. "During the spacewalks," NASA says, "the cosmonauts will install handrails on Nauka and connect power, ethernet, and data cables between the recently arrived module and the Zvezda service module."

The spacewalk is scheduled to start at 10:35 am ET on September 3. Though, you don't have to tune in the instant it starts. It's expected to last for up to seven hours. The whole thing will be streamed through NASA TV, YouTube, the NASA app, the NASA website, and the player on this page.

The second of the pair of spacewalks will take place on September 9 and that one will be streamed on NASA TV as well.

