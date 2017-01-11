This Deep-Sea Fisherman's Tweets Will Give You Nightmares

Russian deep sea fisherman Roman Fedorstov would like to take you on a journey that would make Dante's flesh crawl. His Twitter feed is loaded with images of horrifying creatures ripped straight from the bowels of hell he says were caught in his boat's nets while deep sea fishing.

Fedorstov works on a fishing trawler in Murmansk, Russia, according to The Moscow Times. That's in the north. That's way north, like north of the wall north. No doubt other fishermen would laugh at the wide-eyed wonder these images induce in the land-locked, but oh my god, what the hell are these creatures?!