Watch This Russian Driver Take Cops on an Insane Chase Through an Airport

It isn’t everyday that a motorist rams through the doors of an airport, leading the police on a wild pursuit through a labyrinth of baggage carousels and destruction. But in Russia, as surveillance footage from Tartarstan’s international airport shows, the phenomenon almost looks comically routine.

The driver was identified as a 40-year-old former member of a special police force, and was reportedly under the influence of drugs during Wednesday’s episode, according to Russia Today. While the RT report paints the suspect as a drug-addled maniac, the motorist was found only with 3.9 grams of marijuana after the incident. The weed is apparently quite potent in the city of Kazan, and can help you outmaneuver cops like Rambo.