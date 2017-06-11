This Dude's Kitchen Sink Pumps Beer Directly from a Brewery

Sure, it's really not that hard to achieve a near-endless supply of beer in your home if you're thirsty enough and willing to cough up for a kegerator or other fancy beer gadgets. However, one resourceful Russian dude appears to have found an even better way, if not the best way, to enjoy a cold one on demand -- by linking his apartment's faucet directly to a nearby brewery.
That's right, while your faucet supplies only basic tap water, Andrey Yeremeev of Chelyabinsk, Russia, can pour both tap water and unlimited beers right at his kitchen sink, according to VinePair. The brilliant setup is made possible by a generous and cooperative draught beer distributor with a warehouse facility in the ground floor of his building. While one tap on the faucet produces water, Yeremeev engineered a second one to produce draft beer via a 30ft pipeline linking his apartment to the brewery below. All it took was a letter to the brewery's CEO and some elbow grease, he said.
As seen in the video above (with translated closed captioning, of course), a Russian newscaster said he's the first "keen beer fan" to install such a beer pipeline. As you can imagine, the dude's faucet is a hit among his friends and family. “I’m very glad that I’ve lived out my dream," he said, which we'll just take for the common American expression, "I'm livin' the dream." Yes, yes you are, Andrey.
